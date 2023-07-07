Video: Nkechi Blessing and young lover publicly lock lips as she flies from New York to Warri to meet him

Nkechi Blessing, a popular actress, shares a public kiss with her lover as they reunite at the airport after being separated for two months.

The actress posted a video of the touching moment they reconnected at the airport after missing each other for weeks on her Instagram page.

After two months and two weeks of not seeing each other physically, the obsessed couple immediately held each other tightly before sharing a public kiss.

Nkechi Blessing, who shared the video, advised people to make their home wherever they find happiness.

She wrote:

“Anywhere you find happiness, make it your home. Two months two weeks away from the love of my life. It wasn’t easy but true love made it easy. From New York straight to Warri. Good to see you baby. I love you pieces.”

“You are the true definition of a real man” – Nkechi Blessing appreciates her young lover for changing her life

Nkechi Blessing, a star of Nollywood, attributes her life’s transformation to her partner.

In a tribute to him, Nkechi Blessing called her partner an example of what it means to be a real man.

The curvy actress remarked that many people mistakenly believe that maturity is determined by one’s age or level of riches.

Nkechi thanked her boyfriend for making her into a mature woman and added that she wished other guys could take a cue from him.

“They think maturity is by age or how much money you have. Shout out to a man who came into my life and changed the whole of me into a grown-ass woman. How I wish these so-called grown men can learn from you. You are the true definition of a real MAN… Love you pieces mine”.