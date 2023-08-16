Video: Nine Months After Break Up, My Ex-Vee Tried To Come Back – Neo

Neo Akpofure, nicknamed Neo Energy, a Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, has alleged that his former lover, Vee Iye, tried to get him to accept her back nine months after they split up.

According to Gistlover, Neo and Vee were love interests during the Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” season, but their relationship fell apart after the conclusion of the show.

Neo told fellow All Stars housemate Pere on Tuesday that Vee tried to revive their relationship but he wasn’t interested since she was still nursing a grudge towards his cousin, Venita.

According to him: “The beef we [Vee and I] had was minor. Till today, I don’t know why it is beef because it was more like my ex wanting to…To be honest, I’m not sure I’ve said this before but one of the reasons I couldn’t really give my ex [Vee] a chance was even because the last time we spoke, this was nine months after our breakup, she was still referring to fighting my cousin.

“And I’m like ‘you can’t break up with me after nine months and you’re trying to come back and you’re still telling me you’re holding onto a grudge with my family. I will not inspire you to separate from your family.’ And she was just going off in harsh tones.

“I just knew I had to take a stand because nobody knows how far we might go, we might actually get married and I don’t want to get married to you and It will feel like a situation where my family is not welcome in my house cuz you have some kinda like… You’re supposed to inspire me to build a family not tear me apart from the one I already have. So, that is it. I let it go.”