Video: Nigerians still find a way to laugh amid hardship– MC Fantasy asserts

MC Fantasy that comedy was the only thing keeping Nigerians together at the moment.

Nigerian comedian Samson Adeleke, also known as Mc Fantasy, has praised citizens for continuing to laugh despite the country’s difficulties.

He stated that comedy was the only thing keeping Nigerians together at the moment.

“If not some people would have lost their minds. “Comedy is the only therapy that is helping us with the current situation going on in Nigeria. “Even the politicians themselves are comedians, the likes of the ‘balablue, bulaba’, ‘a town hall diferrent from balablue’. “Our leaders are indeed acting more like comedians than doing what we voted them to do. “In the midst of the hardship, people still find a way to laugh with content and that is why apps on social media like the Instagram and Tiktok Facebook are getting more popular and entertaining,“ he said.

Mc Fantasy also urged Nigerians to vote for the most credible candidate in the forthcoming elections.