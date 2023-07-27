Video: Nigerians reacts as Pastor David Ibiyeomie exposes amount he gives wife monthly for only feeding

Pastor David Ibiyeomie sparked outrage on social media after revealing the amount he pays his wife monthly for just feeding.

The pastor revealed the information during a recent sermon while advising married women to be prudent with the money given to them.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, stated that he used to give his wife N600k per month for feeding and N500k to N600k for each service.

However, due to the size of his house and his large family, he later increased the feeding amount to N1 million per month.

In his words;

“I used to give my wife N600k for feeding a month, then I use to give every service N500 to 600k per service when I was giving her N600k per month.

“Then I shifted to N1 million per month, my house is big. All women who are not prudent, please be prudent. Don’t tell me your husband is rich so you waste money. If with all the wealth I have my wife can use 1 million.”*

Netziens Reactions….

@Takeoff960 reacted: “Oh Lord make me Big also, so that I can have people that will benefit from me.”

@user4816256794961 said: “1 million per month, God will am I a spoon.”

@Ogdada reacted: “I give her 5k monthly.”

@Tescentre reacted: “I used to give my wife 2 million per week. Now with all the wealth I have, I give 10m per month. Thank you Jesus.”

@Temienor Ejiro reacted: “Father Lord 1m a month can I move into your house.”

@destinyoehiagwina said: “Whoever God bless should spend the money.”

Watch the video below: