Video: Nigerians react to Yul Edochie ‘bravely’ fights sleep during the ongoing election tribunal [Watch]

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, recently gave some much-needed humorous relief in the ongoing electoral tribunal.

Yul Edochie is one of the well-known celebrities who attended the electoral tribunal, which has made news today. He dressed traditionally for the occasion.

Yul Edochie was engaged in a fast battle against sleep as the legal arguments and testimonials dragged on. However, he quickly regained control and became aware once more.

Memes and comments on Yul Edochie have flooded social media platforms in search of a laugh.

Below are some of the reactions of netizens

One brendanukagodservices

“l strongly believe that Nigeria is like a comedy channel to God in heaven”

One prettylittlethang

“Sleep hold baba..him quick open eyes..him no wan see him sef for instagram”

One chigozie_ehim1

“Nations deserve the leadership they get. I am praying for Nigeria from Germany anyway. Good luck everyone.”

One prettylittlethang

“Person wey suppose dey house with him wife dev arrange new content for Facebook uncles and auntie”

Oneadaugohomes

“He has fully right to be there like everyone else. But if you say he’s looking for minister appointment so be it. My brother hustle for your own national cake you are not holding anybody hand from hustling theirs too.”