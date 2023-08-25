Video: Nigerians React to Burna Boy’s new album “I Told Them”

The long-awaited release of Africa Giant, Burna Boy’s latest album “I Told Them” caused an uproar of reactions from Nigerians all around the country.

Fans and critics have used a variety of channels to express their opinions on the new musical offering since there is already a lot of expectation even before the album is released.

Particularly on Twitter, the album-related fever was in full swing, with many mouths running wild.

See some of the reactions below;

One Umehjoy_

“Burna sampled Jeremih’s birthday sex in city boys. I knew that beat is familiar”

One Reesemach “E be like say #ITOLDTHEM will grow on us oooh. It didn’t bang in my ears first time I played but I go allow am grow on me 😁😁”

One Ace_monie246

“Burnaboy be giving me goosebumps

ITOLDTHEM && #BurnaBoy bad. You too much”

One winco_3 “The morning after Burna Boy dropped his 7th studio album, the greatest African album of 2023, ALBUM WITH SUBSTANCE!

TOLDTHEM S”

One blacksherif_1 “Burna Boy is truly standing out as the best

African artist right now. He’s the only one who has dropped a perfect 10/10 album without any skips in the past few years. Others might try to hype their artists but Odogwu’s crafts speak for itself.#|TOLDTHEM bad”

One Soloba

“What is this music o

.. I don muzz for here.

Burna boy’s City boys is unreal”

One kelechicollins13

“What an album

1,All bangers from start to finish

An album that kept me awake till almost 5am”

One danny_ben

“As Drake see say burna boy wan drop

ITOLDTHEM be baba pause im Album”

One Rooneytoldthem

“After the release of I TOLD THEM

30bingos have suddenly gone mute For FC, Be like say them don go extinct. Thank you Burna boy”