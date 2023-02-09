Video: ‘Nigerians please hire who you can fire’- Okon Lagos advises

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria is currently in disarray over the inability of the government to see to the well-being of its citizens.

From the scarcity of fuel to the shortage of funds due to the change of colour of three denominations.

Recently Okon Lagos who has publicly declared his support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi took to his Instagram page to advise Nigerians to hire who they can fire.

It is approximately eighteen days to the 2023 general election in Nigeria. The country is currently in disarray over the inability of the government to see to the well-being of its citizens. From the scarcity of fuel to the shortage of funds due to the change of colour of three denominations.

To some extent, uncertainty lies in the heart of the majority respective of the presidential candidates that will take over from President Muhamadu Buhari. While some celebrities have come out with their full chest to declare their support for their candidate, others have resorted to social media brawl.

Ime Bishop better known as Okon Lagos, one of Nigeria’s comic actors has once again advised Nigerians to make the right decision in the 2023 general election.

Okon Lagos who has publicly declared his support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi took to his Instagram page to advise Nigerians to hire who they can fire.

According to Okon Lagos, it is easier to fire Peter Obi if he doesn’t perform well; however, the other candidates under the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress cant be fired. He urged everyone to be sensible in voting.