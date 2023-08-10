Video: “Nigerians only receive burden, taxes” – Kate Henshaw slams senators over holiday allowances

Kate Henshaw, a popular Nollywood movie actor, criticizes politicians, claiming that the only ‘prayers’ impoverished Nigerians receive are more burdens and taxes to pay.

This was in response to Senate President Akpabio’s announcement during Wednesday’s plenary session that “prayers” had been conveyed to his colleagues while they went on recess.

He had said:

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

Although, he later retracted the word, rephrasing it as “prayers” sent to their “mailboxes” instead of the purported dispersal.

Many Nigerians were offended by the comment, particularly on social media, where they said the politicians were callous to poor Nigerians.

Kate Henshaw bemoaned the politicians’ lack of concern for struggling Nigerians.

She wrote:

“The only “prayers” going into the “mail” of Nigerians is more taxes, more burdens, more “grin & bear it”, more “we don’t give a f@#k”.

Happy holidays to the ones meant to serve & bring succour to their constituents. Nothing do una jare.

“What’s the worst that can happen? Morning”