Video: Nigerians In Awe As Aunty Ramota Reveals Her Real Age

Despite being 42 years old, Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota, continues to surprise audiences with her young appearance.

Aunty Ramota, who was born in 1981 in Ikorodu, Lagos state, has a disease that has kept her short in stature her entire life.

Aunty Ramota, a content creator, actress, and comedian, is well-known for her comedy skits that makes people laugh.

Despite her diminutive stature, she uses her gifts to convey happiness and laughter.

Aunty Ramota has made a huge influence in the Nigerian entertainment scene when she began her comedy shows years ago.

She generates exciting moments and leaves people satisfied with her amusing performances in her comical films.

While details about Aunty Ramota’s family remain undisclosed, her age and youthful appearance have stunned many.

Aunty Ramota’s talent and humor continue to captivate audiences, proving that age is just a number when it comes to spreading laughter.

She mentioned in one of her interviews that she doesn’t like how people treat her unjustly because of her height. Although she is short and doesn’t have the best body, she has managed to keep her comedy shows and make people in Nigeria and other parts of the world laugh.