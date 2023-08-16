ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Nigerians In Awe As Aunty Ramota Reveals Her Real Age

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

Despite being 42 years old, Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota, continues to surprise audiences with her young appearance.

Aunty Ramota, who was born in 1981 in Ikorodu, Lagos state, has a disease that has kept her short in stature her entire life.

Aunty Ramota, a content creator, actress, and comedian, is well-known for her comedy skits that makes people laugh.

Despite her diminutive stature, she uses her gifts to convey happiness and laughter.

Aunty Ramota has made a huge influence in the Nigerian entertainment scene when she began her comedy shows years ago.

She generates exciting moments and leaves people satisfied with her amusing performances in her comical films.

While details about Aunty Ramota’s family remain undisclosed, her age and youthful appearance have stunned many.

Aunty Ramota’s talent and humor continue to captivate audiences, proving that age is just a number when it comes to spreading laughter.

She mentioned in one of her interviews that she doesn’t like how people treat her unjustly because of her height. Although she is short and doesn’t have the best body, she has managed to keep her comedy shows and make people in Nigeria and other parts of the world laugh.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Mark Angel Comedy Tagged Silent Billionaire As Video Of His Lavished Estate Surfaced [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Finally, Di’ja Speaks on her Premature Exit From Don jazzy’s Mavin Records

2 hours ago

Video: “I sold some of my properties to produce Jagun Jagun” Femi Adebayo reveals

3 hours ago

Video: Nigerians Don’t Believe I’m On the Same Level As American Artistes – Burna Boy

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button