Video: “Nigerians don’t have conscience and aren’t wise” -Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh reveals why she would hate herself after a neglecting a mother in dire need

As we countdown to the general election in few days, Tonto Dikeh has sent out an important message to Nigerians.

The mother of one, who was in the news over the weekend for her unending drama with her ex-husband, kept the drama aside to address Nigerians.

She stated that telling a Nigerian to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because we don’t have conscience.

Tonto Dikeh, averred that she would rather admonish Nigerians to vote wisely because the next 8 years of their life depends on their choice.

She added that Nigerians aren’t so wise but believes that our pains, set backs and sufferings should make us a bit wise.

“Telling a Nigerian to vote with their Conscience is the worst thing to do because normally WE NO GET Conscience.

I would rather say vote wisely because the next 8years of your life and the growth of this great country depends on your choice….

We aren’t so wise either but I believe that Our pains, setbacks, lacks and suffering should give us a little bit of wisdom”.

