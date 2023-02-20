Video: “Nigerians don’t have conscience and aren’t wise” -Tonto Dikeh

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As we countdown to the general election in few days, Tonto Dikeh has sent out an important message to Nigerians.

The mother of one, who was in the news over the weekend for her unending drama with her ex-husband, kept the drama aside to address Nigerians.

She stated that telling a Nigerian to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because we don’t have conscience.

Tonto Dikeh, averred that she would rather admonish Nigerians to vote wisely because the next 8 years of their life depends on their choice.

She added that Nigerians aren’t so wise but believes that our pains, set backs and sufferings should make us a bit wise.