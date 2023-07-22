Video: Nigerian Woman Takes Her Father To A Nightclub, Films Him Partying Hard

A young Nigerian lady demonstrated one of the ways she and her father enjoy themselves in the commercial city of Lagos.

The father and daughter went to a nightclub together, and the lady made sure to capture the wonderful times on camera.

In an online video, the dad can be seen clutching a bottle of wine and dancing with his daughter and a friend.

The father also joined the night’s performing act on stage as he entertained fun seekers. He also requested that the musician acknowledge his daughter during his performance.

The man did not stop dancing even up to the moment that they were leaving the venue, and this excited his daughter who continued filming him.

Watch the video below:

reacting to the post;

tochi_lifestyle said; Women that has good relationships with their dad do last longer in marriage. Especially when the energy is mutual.

diananicky55; These is the kind of dad I want for our kids, just be a vibe with them, don’t make them scared of your presence, let it be an amazing relationship.

generallado; Those of you wey dey rely on doings to get girls, Wetin you wan use entice this kind girl?

arik_topaz; This is what my dad and I relationship looks like.

mheenarh; A girl that has this type of relationship with her dad no dey easy to impress.