Video: Nigerian woman collapses as skit maker, Lord Zeus surprises her with N2 million [Video]

In a heartwarming video, he revealed that the woman’s first child who usually helped her was recently killed in a car accident. This prompted him to help her.

She fell to the floor and showered prayers on the skit maker and others who contributed the money.







A Nigerian skit maker, Lord Zeus has been applauded online after blessing a disabled lady with the sum of ₦2 million.

In a heartwarming video, he revealed that the woman’s first child who usually helped her was recently killed in a car accident. This prompted him to help her.

After a series of questions and asking for directions from random people, he was able to locate the woman’s house.

On getting there, he discovered that the woman’s husband was also disabled.

He explained to the woman how he was able to raise ₦2 million through donations from people online which left the woman shocked.

She fell to the floor and showered prayers on the skit maker and others who contributed the money.