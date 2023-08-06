ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Nigerian Political System Is Highly Cursed” – Mr Macaroni Reveals

Adebowale Adedayo, commonly referred to as Mr Macaroni, a comedian, has spoken out on the Nigerian political space.

According to him, there may be a lasting curse on the country’s political system.

The comedian downplayed the possibility of entering politics in the future. The 30-year-old feels that once a person becomes a part of the Nigerian political system, they are corrupted.

“I think in the Nigerian political system or space, at it were, there’s a curse roaming around there because we’ve seen great men, men of valour go into that space and become something we no longer recognise,” he said.

Mr Macaroni revealed that his activism roots back to his time in secondary school, where he developed a strong aversion to cheating and mistreatment of others.

He emphasised the importance of treating people with respect. He also said anyone who fails to treat people with respect will undoubtedly face his objections.

“I think it started from secondary school, naturally I don’t like being cheated and I don’t like people around me to be cheated, just treat people with respect. So the moment you do not, then you have a problem with me,” said Mr Macaroni.

