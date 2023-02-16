Video: Nigerian men don’t rate us anymore – Comedienne, Tomama makes important observation

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nigerian men don't rate us anymore – Comedienne, Tomama makes important observation

  • Tomama opined that Nigerian men no longer rate the intelligence of girls nowadays due to how they lie ridiculously.
  • The skit maker said she has not come across a single man who drives Sienna so she finds it hard to believe that he was not a family man.


Comedienne and actress, Tomama aka Dat Warri Girl has stated that Nigerian men no longer rate the intelligence of girls nowadays due to how they lie ridiculously.

She revealed how a man who drove a space bus approached her to make advances and denied being married nor having children.

Tomama said she has not come across a single man who drives Sienna so she finds it hard to believe that he was not a family man.

The content creator concluded that any man who drives a Sienna but claims not to be married must definitely be operating an interstate transport service.

