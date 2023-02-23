Video: Nigerian man stirs reactions after being spotted flogging his wife in front of their kids [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the video fast circulating online, the yet-to-be-identified man was seen using a belt on his wife.

The kids had tried to intervene by pushing their dad away from their mother but the man persisted.







The woman was also heard addressing him as “Dayo”.

There are now calls for him to be brought to justice for domestic violence.

I don’t understand this in front of kids, does it means if is behind the kids that is okay?

See human playing G*d

This is not acceptable…. He should be arrested…

This is bad, in present of the kids’ marriage palava! Madam leave before he will kill you 😢😢😢

Omds. The wife should stand up and beat him back wth🙄.

I am still to understand d benefits of all these brutality from men to women, no matter what she has done why not tell her to leave or u leave n let her be…😢😢😢😢 Nawa o

😮. report this mmpi

To hell with this man….. He need to be arrested

The woman is too fat so she cannot fight back