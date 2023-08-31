According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hassan Teddy Adeyemo, a Nigerian man, allegedly shot and killed his wife in east Orange County, Florida. He was taken into custody on a first-degree murder allegation.

Statement from the police noted that the deputies arrived at Taxiway Circle, a residential area close to the Conway neighborhood, at around 7:20 p.m. 2023 on August 27, a Saturday.

When they got there, they discovered Nanchin Hassan Adeyemo, 43, who had been shot has passed out while being transported to a local hospital.

Detectives named Hassan Teddy Adeyemo, 46, Nanchi’s husband, as a suspect in the killing.

He was sentenced to prison for first-degree murder.

The only information provided about the k!lling by the Sheriff’s Office was that it was “domestic in nature.”

Currently, Hassan Adeyemo is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail