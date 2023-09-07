ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Nigerian Elections Are Won By The Level Of Your Ruggedity – Davido

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 Less than a minute

Davido

Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has asserted that elections in Nigeria are won by the most “rugged” candidates.

The singer made the remark via his X page, on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

A curious fan asked if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also won by ruggedness and Davido confirmed that rugged men were on his uncle’s side.

The fan with the X handle @chief_ochuko wrote via the comment section; “Na ruggedity ur uncle take win Abi?”

Davido replied: “Men mount.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I’m Alive and Bouncing Not Dead – Actor Tony Umez Debunks Report 

1 hour ago

Video: They Rough Handled Me – Korra Obidi Cries Out Over a Heartbreaking Experience

2 hours ago

Video: “Nigerians Are in With Hilda Baci Because Of Her Body Not as A Chef” – Blessing CEO

2 hours ago

BBNaija All Stars: Seyi Awolowo breaks down in tears, apologises over ‘sexist’ comment

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button