Video: Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky Loses Father, Mr Kunle Okuneye

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, has apparently lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

Debola Okuneye, the late Okuneye’s son, confirmed the breaking story to PUNCH, revealing that the crossdresser’s father died in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to Debola’s story, they are already making plans for his final farewell and funeral ceremonies.

“Yes, my father died this morning, and we are preparing for his burial,” he explained.

In response to Okuneye’s death, a confidant and associate of the deceased, appropriately named as Lastborn, stated that the deceased would be laid to rest according to Islamic rituals.

Lastborn, who serves as the Secretary at Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a distinguished car rental service stationed within the environs of the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, where the recently departed Okunneye held a directorial position, further corroborated that the funeral proceedings would adhere to Islamic traditions, with the interment scheduled for 4 pm later today.

‘Yes, you saw it. It’s true, he will be buried by 4 pm today,” Lastborn confirmed.

Okuneye, a native of Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun state, will be laid to rest in his hometown.

The crossdresser and African male barbie, Bobrisky, in recent years, made his dad a proud owner of a new Lexus SUV after he surprised him with the car for his birthday.

In the video and photo that made the rounds, the crossdresser, who is known for his loud makeup and extravagant hair and nails, was seen without any of it, dressed in a black jalabia, a black head-warmer, and a black mask.