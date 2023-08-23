Video: Nigerian celebrities join Funke Akindele as she marks 46 years of God’s goodness
Nollywood celebs have flooded Funke Akindele’s Instagram page with nice messages as the actress and filmmaker celebrates her 46th birthday tomorrow.
Funke announced that she is celebrating 46 years of God’s blessings while posting gorgeous images to her Instagram feed.
She wrote to express her thankfulness to her Creator,
“You can swipe Sha. 46 years of God’s goodness. Oluwaseun”.
In another post, Funke Akindele told her fans and lovers to keep her birthday gifts as she prayed for more reasons to celebrate.
“24th of August Babe!!
Guys, keep my birthday gift o!!!
May we always have reasons to celebrate!!!”.
The likes of Mo Abudu, Mercy Aigbe, Juliana Olayode, Regina Chukwu, Biola Bayo, Alesh Sanni, and more took to her comment section to send her early birthday wishes.
Mo Abudu wrote, “My darling
Juliana Olayode wrote, “Happy birthday mama. God bless and keep you
Regina Chukwu wrote, “A babe and more
Biola Bayo wrote, “Happy birthday in advance sis
Moyo Lawal wrote, “Superwoman
Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Happy Birthday
Iyabo Ojo wrote, “So beautiful
Eniola Ajao wrote, “Happy birthday Queen