Video: Nigerian Celebrities console Ayo Makun as he loses property worth millions as razes his mansion

Following the sudeen tragic incident, several celebrities have rallied around comedian and film director Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY.

Last night, reports stated that AY’s Lagos home had been destroyed by fire, destroying millions of valuables.

Videos online captured the moment a Lagos State fire service truck tried quenching the raging fire.

Though the origin of the fire is unknown, the comedian, his wife, and his children are now on holiday abroad.

Ayo expressed gratitude on his Instagram page for saving his wife and children.

He remarked that the most important things in his life are his family and God.

Noting how everything else comes and goes, he expressed his enthusiasm to see his family again.

“Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in a few days”.

Reactions

Many celebrities flooded his comment section with prayerful words.

Iyabo Ojo, Obi Cubana, May Edochie, Warri Pikin, Stan Nze, Mary Njoku, and Uche Ogbodo, to mention but a few sent him heartwarming messages to cheer him up.

May Edochie wrote, “The Almighty God will always take care of His own

Obi Cubana wrote, “Family. God

Lizzy Gold wrote, “God will continue to protect you

Warri Pikin wrote, “Faithful God always

Ushbebe wrote, “Damn!!! No, shaking God’s got y’all

Uche Elendu wrote, “Oh My God! No way

Mary Njoku wrote, “No*

