Video: Nigerian artistes making us look like ‘feeding bottle musicians’ – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall musician, has stated that the success of Nigerian artistes has made the achievements of their Ghanaian counterparts appear trivial.

The controversial musician, whose true name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, compared the Ghanaian music industry to a “feeding bottle” and the Nigerian sector to a “Hennessy bottle.”

Shatta Wale drew a comparison when thanking Afrobeats sensation Ahmed “Asake” Ololade on his recently sold-out show at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote; “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to Hennessy bottle. Congrats to Asake meeenn!!!

“You guys deh run tooo fast …F*ck PS: Some Ghana man say how do they do it? Me: when you stop judging people here like you are angels,I think we can get the formula. Naija is winning BIG TIME !!! My people.”