ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Nigerian artistes making us look like ‘feeding bottle musicians’ – Shatta Wale

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

Odogwu Wey No Fit Last 5mins With Ashawos Want to Fight Me For 1hour – Shatta Wale Drags Burna Boy

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall musician, has stated that the success of Nigerian artistes has made the achievements of their Ghanaian counterparts appear trivial.

The controversial musician, whose true name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, compared the Ghanaian music industry to a “feeding bottle” and the Nigerian sector to a “Hennessy bottle.”

Shatta Wale drew a comparison when thanking Afrobeats sensation Ahmed “Asake” Ololade on his recently sold-out show at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote; “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to Hennessy bottle. Congrats to Asake meeenn!!!

“You guys deh run tooo fast …F*ck PS: Some Ghana man say how do they do it? Me: when you stop judging people here like you are angels,I think we can get the formula. Naija is winning BIG TIME !!! My people.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Married Women, Check Out Outfits Worn By Regina Daniels And Her Sons You Can Try Out

11 mins ago

Lagos agency condemns Seyi Awolowo’s sex talk on BBNaija show

35 mins ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Jubilations and excitement as Alex and Ceec reconcile

58 mins ago

Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Show organizers scrap jury, fans to determine housemates to be evicted

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button