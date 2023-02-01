Video: Nigeria don rip us oh, akoi colour colour money – Portable reacts to hardship in the country [Video]

Portable cries as he speaks on the difficulties he has been going through at the moment in order to have access to money.

According to Portable, the new redesigned naira notes have caused more harm than good to the society

This comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended the deadline for the use of the old notes till February 10, 2023.

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable in a recent video reacts to ongoing hardship in the country following the introduction of the newly redesigned naira notes.

Taking to his official Instagram page, today, Portable cries as he speaks on the difficulties he has been going through at the moment in order to have access to money.

This comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended the deadline for the use of the old notes till February 10, 2023. Nigerians had earlier called for an extension of the deadline, sighting scarcity of the new notes in circulation.

According to Portable, the new redesigned naira notes have caused more harm than good to the society as he noted that Banks have failed to release money to all the people making it quite stressfull.

He further added that those operating the POS have also double their charges thereby making life difficult for the money.

Portable also speaks on petrol scarcity in the country, and by extension noted that it has leads to increase in price of foods among others. He later lays curses on the Government.