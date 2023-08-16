Video: New Video: Asake Releases Official Video for “Lonely At The Top”

Asake, an Afrobeats singer-songwriter and YBNL star, has released the official video for his popular single “Lonely at The Top.”

“Lonely At the Top” is one of the fourteen tracks on the singer’s recently released album “Work of Art,” and the thrilling video was directed by Edgar Esteves.

Watch below:

Asake Shares Embarrassing and Bitter Experience After Copying Fela Kuti’s Style of Stage Performance

Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, a Nigerian artist, has revealed an uncomfortable event in his early music career while imitating Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Fela Kuti.

According to Gistlover, during an interview on the ‘Ginger Yourself’ podcast, the ‘Sungba’ crooner said it was difficult to break into the spotlight and achieve popular recognition.

According to the singer, he once wanted to emulate Fela’s renowned stage performance style by storming the stage while wearing only his jeans and a saxophone.

However, the audience blasted him on stage for wearing only his pants to perform with scantily dressed girls.

He went on to say that the audience rejected his performance and that he was assaulted at the event.

He said: “Before I got the attention, I strived till I graduated from the university. I strived for like [another] two years before people like accept me.

“So, there’s this performance. I wanted to perform Fela, so I was on pants and saxophone. I packed like six girls on stage. I asked them to be half-n+ked. You know, one thing about Nigerians is that once people are naked, they just forget about all the thing that is happening and just focus. But these people [at the concert] stubborn o.

“Those girls just walked in, then me too. I just walked in majestically as a star boy. I did not know where the first clap come from. The audience was like, ‘No, no, no.’ Everybody, like 9,000 capacity, clapping that they don’t want it”