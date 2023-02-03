ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: New Naira Design: Toolz narrowly escapes embarrassment during public dinner

Media personality Tolu Oniru has narrowly escaped being embarrassed at a public dinner after her Bank failed to let her financial transactions go through.

It is no longer News that for weeks now, Nigerians have been cash stranded and had to resort to alternative means of cash withdrawal following the scarcity of naira notes in the banks. As a matter of fact, sometimes banking apps also fail when customers try to make mobile transactions.

Sharing her experience on her Instagram story hours ago, Toolz wrote

“These banks can disgrace you ehn, so I’m trying to pay for dinner, first POS declines then 2nd….people are looking. I legit want to stand on the chair and say, I swear I have the money guys, it’s just this bank doesn’t want me to be great”

