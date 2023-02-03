Video: New Naira Design: Toolz narrowly escapes embarrassment during public dinner

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Media personality Tolu Oniru has narrowly escaped being embarrassed at a public dinner after her Bank failed to let her financial transactions go through.

It is no longer News that for weeks now, Nigerians have been cash stranded and had to resort to alternative means of cash withdrawal following the scarcity of naira notes in the banks. As a matter of fact, sometimes banking apps also fail when customers try to make mobile transactions.

Sharing her experience on her Instagram story hours ago, Toolz wrote