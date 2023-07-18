Video: New Cat Vs Old Cat: Akon Picks Favorite Singer Between Davido and Burnaboy in New Interview

An interviewer asked Senegalese-American artist Akon to select between two Nigerian music industry legends, Davido and Burna Boy.

In a recent Drink Champs podcast interview with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, he was asked to select between Davido and Burna Boy, and he chose Davido without hesitation.

Akon reiterated his enthusiasm for Davido, referring to him as a “beast,” and stated that the Nigerian musician is deserving of greater attention and accolades than he has received thus far.

“In his Own Words”

“I would probably go with Davido. Oh David, that kid right there is a beast, he’s the beast, he’s another one I think that deserves more flowers than he’s received”

Watch Him Speak Below;

See reactions below;

kellygotpaid101: Normally David single-handedly took afrobeat to the US without no fvcking body. Do you know how big if and fall was in the US in 2017?

2xnathdc: Both Davido , Burna boy and wizkid. both of them are the greatest of all time , true or false?

calvin_madz: Don’t listen to the guy who said blacks have a better lifestyle than whites in SA.

mr2talk1: Wizkid have done it all No African artist can shade wizkid with streaming, Award, certifications,sold-out,headlined show is the biggest artist in African.

benjaminlivinglarge: burna is bigger than akon currently.

desmond_dex: Burna boy is currently bigger than Akon and Davido combined.

iamflash_ug1: He choose davido doesn’t mean davido is better or he doesn’t like burna.

hoskid_oshaa: Davido is far better than Akon and Burna is better than both of them combined 💀.

