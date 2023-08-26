Video: “Never thought we’ll be alive” – Toyin Lawani sweetly celebrates 2nd birthday daughter

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Toyin Lawani from Nigeria has shared her happiness as her kid turns two today, August 26.

The mother of three detailed her traumatic birth experience in a lengthy Instagram post, admitting that neither she nor her daughter Atinuke ever expected to be alive today.

Toyin Lawani expressed her gratitude to her Creator and thanked Him for sparing her from experiencing what she experienced.

She expressed her appreciation for her mini-me, who is already a boss lady at such a young age, giving all the credit for her daughter’s new age to God.

She admired the charm, love, assurance, maturity, and discipline of her child.

She captioned her post;

“Happy Birthday 2nd to the Boss Baby @kingtinukeeleora

Smartess, cutest CEO @eleorasdollz

My ancestor Aka My Mummy ATINUKE.

She’s been working since she was a baby, well All my kids put in work for all their businesses since they were babies.

This child is filled of wonders.

She brought so much joy and laughter into our home.

I know a lot of people can’t even believe she’s just two, cause of the wonderful things that come out of her mouth, but trust me I’m surprised too.

She’s got so much charisma, love, confidence, and maturity for a two-year-old, plus she’s extremely strict too.

All I can say is thank U lord, cause you cannot even begin to imagine what I went through carrying this child.

Never thought she and I would make it here but thank you, dependable GOD.

I thank God I don’t look like what I have been through.

Today she’s two and we are here to give all Thanks and Glory to GOD.

My STAR GIRL”.