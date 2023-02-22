Video: ‘Never allow no boy to disrespect you’- Stefflon Don advises women to make their own money

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Stefflon Don appealed to younger women to stop idolizing a lifestyle they can’t afford and maintain

Stefflon Don, British rapper and ex-girlfriend of singer, Burna Boy, has advised women to work for their own money and not allow any man to disrespect them.

Taking to her Instagram story, Stefflon Don appealed to younger women to stop idolizing a lifestyle they can't afford and maintain. She emphasized that women should get a livelihood and forget about social media.

Stefflon Don further stressed that women should never allow a boy/man to disrespect them because of money.