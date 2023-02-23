ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Netizens share observations as Davido’s 4th babymama Larissa London shares new video with son Dawson

  • In the video, Larissa Londn and her son were seen singing along to a nursery rhyme being played at the background.
  • Netizens took to social media with remarks about how her son looks so much like Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.


Afrobeats Superstar, Davido’s babymama, Larissa London, has caused a stir after she shared a cute video with her son, Dawson Adeleke, on social media.

In the video, the London based make-up artist and her son were seen singing along to a nursery rhyme being played at the background.

Captioning the clip, Larissa noted that due to her son’s camera shyness trait, she secretly recorded him singing but he still had suspicions.

Netizens took to social media with remarks about how her son looks so much like Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

