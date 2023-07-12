Video: Netizens reacts to Davido’s response after a lady called him “Chioma’s only husband’

A video that is currently trending on social media shows Nigerian singer Davido’s response when someone adressed to him as Chioma’s only husband.

In the video, Davido was seen inside his car as the woman began to scream and hail the father of four.

The Yoruba-speaking woman referred to Davido as “Chioma’s only husband,” which caused the singer to giggle a lot and respond, “For life!”

Netizens who have been praying for Davido’s babymama and pregnancy saga to keep his marriage to Chioma Adeleke intact have been moved by the video.

Joisbella101_luxury_clothes said: “He said for life and so shall it be.”

Malubia__mimiebere wrote: “Arashow Iya Chioma, I love your unwavering loyalty to the ones you love. We can only correct mistakes with love. There is no perfect human being on the face of earth. It’s either you’re an angel living in heaven or you’re an imperfect mortal being living on earth.”

Kingdrey3333 added: “Why this video don’t go viral on social media make all those haters see ham 😂 I’m just happy as my Baddest say for life.”

Journey.divine reacted: “I love Davido. I can’t help it.”

Watch the video shared on Instagram below: