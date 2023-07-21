Video: Netizens Reacts as Wizkid was Spotted at Billionaire Tony Elumelu’s Daughter’s Graduation Party

Photos of prominent Nigerian artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, visiting billionaire Tony Eluemelu’s daughter’s graduation party generated a wide range of opinions.

As previously reported by Intel Gistlover, Tony Elumelu, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of UBA, expressed his joy on his verified Instagram profile after her daughter, Oge, graduated from a UK university.

Oge, 21, receives a bachelor’s degree from the elite London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), one of the wealthiest schools in the United Kingdom.

Following her daughter’s graduation ceremony, millionaire Femi Otedola throws a graduation party to commemorate her new accomplishment.

However, popular Nigerian singer Wizkid who is busy preparing for his London 80,000 capacity show and hardly attends his own children graduation party got many people talking as he was spotted the billionaire Elumelu’s daughter’s sip and paint graduation party.

The singer was seen taken pictures with the Elumelu family and also having some mature conversations with the billionaire in an environment that oozes absolutely nothing but positive energy.

Sharing photos from her daughter’s graduation party on Twitter, Tony Elumelu wrote; “Oge’s Graduation Party 🎈 #SipAndPaint #TOEWay.”

@aystickz: In this life, just have money. I no Go Talk pass like that.

@Views09: @TonyOElumelu and @wizkidayo If after seeing this you won’t make money then it’s your own cup of tea.

@ejikeodika: Congrats Make sure you get a lot of money in this life! E get why!

@temitopepr: @TonyOElumelu moneyyyyyy speaking.

@Ikemchingy :Wiz is like me, I’ve so many friends that are my very much older than myself.

@IamKellyJoe: Imagine having wizkid present at your sip and paint graduation party, ehhh God.

@IkwelleOnye: Small graduation party U carry WizKid come Wedding nko ??