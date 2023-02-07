Video: Netizens reacts as Tunde Ednut ridicules random lady who inked Wizkid’s name on her chest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The photo went viral and Tunde Ednut subsequently shared it on his page alongside a remark that didn’t sit well with Wizkid’s fans.

The term ‘Ozuor’ was however interpreted by netizens as a derogatory word and they fired Tunde Ednut over it.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut recently triggered backlashes from netizens over his comment about a lady who tattooed Wizkid’s name on her chest.

The yet-to-be-identified lady boldly tatted the singer’s three names, ‘Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun‘ slightly above her right breast which sparked reactions among social media users.

The photo went viral and Tunde Ednut subsequently shared it on his page alongside a remark that didn’t sit well with Wizkid’s fans.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Lady tattoos Wizkid’s full name on her body. Awwwwwww, this is beautiful. Ozuor!”

The term ‘Ozuor’ was however interpreted by netizens as a derogatory word and they fired Tunde Ednut over it.

Netzines were of the view that Tunde Ednut wouldn’t have called the lady Ozuor if she tatted Davido’s image or name on her body but here he is mocking the girl because she inked Wizkid’s name on her skin.

One barrykween wrote:

“If na Davido name dem tattoo now, u no go call am Ozuor, I nor know Wetin Wizkid do u wey make u dey find fault for everything wey him fans do or wey him do! Who don pass u don pass u Oga tuned!!”

lifeoflagos_ wrote:

“So why the insult and why call her Ozuor ? It’s her choice and the tattoo is beautiful. People tattoo Rihanna , Even Pablo that’s a crimnal. But e reach wizkid now , she’s Ozuor . Na wa o”

callmijeffbankz wrote:

“But if na davido them tattoo u no go call d person ozuor”

vyfnaq_xx wrote:

“But If na davido, she no go ever be ozuor 😒😏”