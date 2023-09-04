Video: Netizens react as Spyro prostrates to greet Wande Coal

Wande Coal, a veteran Nigerian artist, had tongues wagging after stumbling upon Spyro, an up-and-coming singer.

‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner fell flat on sighting Wande Coal as a sort of cultural welcome at a recent event in the United States of America.

Wande, on the other hand, was not entirely thrilled with the singer prostrating to him, and prompted him to stand up with a gesture.

He could also be heard in the background encouraging someone not to videotape the scene while arguing that it was not required.

The person in the background stated that he is a veteran performer in the entertainment world and that receiving recognition from someone like Spyro is no big deal.

See some of the netizens reactions culled below:

maryvenia said: “Deep down you sure say him wan do am,Abi he just dey … 😂”

tenovertenautos penned: “Onye fe eze, eze eruo ya aka… just a well trained African child respecting the elders that’s walked the path he dreams to walk one day. 🙏🙏.”

ogthehustla stated: “Everyone is pretending.”

vitamin_tomi stated: “When you have God you will be automatically humble ..those screaming eye service heal 🤨they are not mates”

sagiator_ewean_gabriel added: “When u see that ur mentor.”

