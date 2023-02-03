Video: Netizens mock Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean as he shares another kid’s photo on Facebook following court order

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Justin Dean took to his Facebook page to share a photo of another toddler whom he described as his nephew.

The post however triggered some comments of mockery from Facebook users who affirmed he was seeking an avenue to create content and earn money hence he can no longer post his children.

Social media users mock and taunt Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean after he posted a photo of another child on his Facebook page days after a US court barred him and his estranged partner (Korra Obidi) from posting their kids’ visuals on the internet till further notice.

Recall that following the ruling, Korra Obidi and her fans rejoiced while stating that he’ll no longer be able to create content to keep his audience engaged as his content always revolved around the girls.

Captioning the image, he commented on how fast children grow.

He wrote: “They grow up so fast. My nephew.”

One Cherie Boone wrote: “Get a life.. someone else chld to make money”

Kisher Fair wrote: “He needs all help now send them stars up😂😂”

Demeseme Madise-Wobo wrote: “Use this one for monetisation 😂😂😂😂😂 babiyala begi begin .”

Precious Chukwuemeka wrote: “Na your nephew you wan use now to cash out 😁😁😁😂 Oga, stop forcing yourself with content. Just rest”

Yusuf Motunrayo Motunrayo wrote: “Lack of content”

Ibeh Nnenna Queen wrote: “Omg Court really did u dirty😂😂😂😁”