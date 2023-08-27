Video: Netizens kicks as Prince pulled back moment Ilebaye attempts kissing him

Viewers react to the moment reality star, Ilebaye drew Prince in for a kiss but he backed away smartly during a night party.

Without a doubt, the 22-year-old ‘Gen-Z Baddie’ is the life of the party at Biggie’s house and has had short flings with several male housemates.

Ilebaye, who has begun to warm up to the houseguest, Prince, was observed attempting to lock lips with him.

They were having a fun moment on the dance floor during the Saturday night party when she tried pulling him in for a kiss but he decline.

yusufadiks said: “Desperate man hunter”

dupsydd6633 opined: “That the only thing she knows, not surprised hmmm hopper”

sophia_briggs inquired: “How are people comfortable with kissing just anyone ? Especially when it’s not a relationship? I mean even relationship takes me some time to start kissing”

liciaaghaduno posited: “Lol, she thinks everyone is acceptive and receptive as Cross, like I said Cross doesn’t get enough credits, Cross is kind hearted and obviously only one that knows how to not make a lady feel bad and knows how to make a lady feel wanted. If you guys can remember initially at the beginning of the show everybody was disgusted”