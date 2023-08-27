Video: Netizens Kicks As Portable Professes Love For Late Alaafin’s Wife, Queen Dami, She Reacts

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian singer, appears to be making his feelings for the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami, public.

Days after announcing their affair, the singer crowned her queen in her comment section.

Queen Dami had posted a video of herself eating with the caption “All I want is peace and no stress.”

“Just Peace… No stress”.

Taking to her comment section, Portable publicly declared his affection for her as he crowned her his woman.

“My 👸 ❤️”, he wrote.

Queen Dami replied, “Babe”.

The public display of affection has further confirmed the news of a romance between the duo.

Reacting to it, many social media users express displeasure at Queen Dami desecrating the monarchy with her affair with the singer.

One Stormie wrote, “This girl is too pretty for this Portable nau

One Mumboz wrote, “If this girl can Matty Alaafin, why do you think she is too classy or better than Portable?? She obviously needs the money for her lifestyle. Portable is a giver, so what do you expect?

One Just Standtat wrote, “After being the 80th wife of Alaafin, she wants to be the 5th wife of Portable. Women no get spec na money

One Tinna wrote, “Wait but you people are not serious. She should not move on or? Because he was a king?