Video: Netizens give US rapper, French Montana a Yoruba name as he rocks Agbada

Rapper Karim Kharbouch, known as French Montana and a Moroccan-American, has acquired a new name thanks to Nigerians.

The Grammy-winning rapper traveled to Nigeria to film a music video for Lojay and Swae Lee.

French Montana was dressed in Agbada for the music video, which he slayed in and gave off a “bad boy” vibe.

Captioning the photos, he wrote, “She said she only f*CK with Nigerians”.

Taking to comment section, many Nigerians gave him a Yoruba name befitting of his status.

One Yomi Global wrote, “Adetokunbo is the best Yoruba name for u

One HRM Oba Adebiyi wrote, “Oluwafrench Balogun

One Djpeeno wrote, “Farouq

One Aboob Aenna wrote, “Ola Tobe Montana

One Sterling wrote, “Feranmi Ogunmola

One Adetoyinsola wrote, “Oluwafemi