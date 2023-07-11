ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Netizens give US rapper, French Montana a Yoruba name as he rocks Agbada

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 367 Less than a minute

Rapper Karim Kharbouch, known as French Montana and a Moroccan-American, has acquired a new name thanks to Nigerians.

The Grammy-winning rapper traveled to Nigeria to film a music video for Lojay and Swae Lee.

French Montana was dressed in Agbada for the music video, which he slayed in and gave off a “bad boy” vibe.

Captioning the photos, he wrote, “She said she only f*CK with Nigerians”.

Taking to comment section, many Nigerians gave him a Yoruba name befitting of his status.

One Yomi Global wrote, “Adetokunbo is the best Yoruba name for u

One HRM Oba Adebiyi wrote, “Oluwafrench Balogun

One Djpeeno wrote, “Farouq

One Aboob Aenna wrote, “Ola Tobe Montana

One Sterling wrote, “Feranmi Ogunmola

One Adetoyinsola wrote, “Oluwafemi

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 367 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Why women should refrain from butt enlargement surgeries — Kanayo O. Kanayo

12 mins ago

Ini Edo Flaunts Her Beauty with Stunning Photos

25 mins ago

Nigerian Actress Georgina Ibeh Shares New Stunning Photos Of Herself

52 mins ago

Video: Actress, Damilola Adegbite reveals why she divorced Chris Attoh after two years

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button