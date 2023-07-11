ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: Netizens give US rapper, French Montana a Yoruba name as he rocks Agbada
Rapper Karim Kharbouch, known as French Montana and a Moroccan-American, has acquired a new name thanks to Nigerians.
The Grammy-winning rapper traveled to Nigeria to film a music video for Lojay and Swae Lee.
French Montana was dressed in Agbada for the music video, which he slayed in and gave off a “bad boy” vibe.
Captioning the photos, he wrote, “She said she only f*CK with Nigerians”.
Taking to comment section, many Nigerians gave him a Yoruba name befitting of his status.
One Yomi Global wrote, “Adetokunbo is the best Yoruba name for u
One HRM Oba Adebiyi wrote, “Oluwafrench Balogun
One Djpeeno wrote, “Farouq
One Aboob Aenna wrote, “Ola Tobe Montana
One Sterling wrote, “Feranmi Ogunmola
One Adetoyinsola wrote, “Oluwafemi