Video: Netizens express concern for Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle over death wishes from a lady

Netizens have voiced concern for Nollywood star Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle Edochie, following a lady’s death prayers.

The teenager has been receiving death wishes from a female internet user going by the name of Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra.

On Danielle’s Facebook profile, the woman had posted a number of horrific posts demanding her murder.

Many people have called for her arrest online due to the statements that have attracted the attention of many social media users.

One Edekin Harmony wrote, “You will die in her place in the name of Jesus Christ

One King Josiah MBA wrote, “Someone write this about my child, you’re done even if it’s a joke. You’re done

One Chixy wrote, “This is the height of wickedness

One Pretty Esty wrote, “My God! Is this even real?

One Whummi wrote, “Omo them suppose arrest this woman asap

One Brown Girl Sophie wrote, “The girl should be arrested right now

One Pepepretti herself wrote, “May will never suffer any loss again. God is alive

One Florily wrote, “Why have they not arrested that goat

One Pretti Johan wrote, “Wait, what??? Are these really humans??