Video: Netizens express concern for Omah Lay as his crush, Tiwa Savage parties hard with actor, Jamie Foxx in London [Video]

In a video making rounds, Tiwa Savage, who doesn’t seem to reciprocate Omah Lay’s feelings was seen getting cozy with Jamie Foxx.

Nigerians have expressed concern for singer, Omah Lay after his crush, Tiwa Savage was spotted hanging out with American actor, Jamie Foxx.

It is no longer news that Omah Lay has feelings for Tiwa Savage. The fast rising singer even went all out for her on Valentine’s Day.

The two had attended American prestigious magazine, Vogue party in London alongside, Leonardo DiCaprio and Edward (editor of vogue).

Tiwa Savage was seen on the dance floor with Jamie Foxx as they partied hard through the night.

Taking to comment section, many expressed concern for Omah Lay as they wondered how he would feel seeing his crush with another man.

One social media user, even went as far as opining that Omah Lay would release diss song for Foxx. “Omah Lay go soon do diss song for Jamie Foxx”, one Micho tello wrote.

One Wisecentgram wrote, “This one go pain Omah Lay ooo

Advising him, One King cross wrote, “@omah_lay you fit enter this road so. Hmmm Tiwa lane long oo

One Kidda krizz wrote, “I just hope this will not add to Omah Lay’s pain….. SOSO needed asap

One Juju gemgem wrote, “No be person wey dem send flower won use kill pressure Tiwa! Abi ki pe Omah lay

One Neo gretz wrote, “Omah Lay punching the air rn