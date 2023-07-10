Video: Netizens drum support for Daniel Regha as Toyin Abraham promises to meet him for criticizing ‘Ijakumo’

Daniel Regha, a well-known social media critic, has received support from Nigerians as Toyin Abraham vows to confront him for criticizing her most recent project, Ijakumo.

In case you missed it, Daniel Regha tweeted his opinion of Toyin Abraham’s Ijakumo.

The controversial influencer claimed that the film was overrated and that it contained weak plots and film techniques.

“I understand that we Nigerians should support our industries, but let’s normalise giving honest movie reviews so people don’t waste their time. Ijakumo is one overrated movie, I watched it & don’t get the hype. Asides from the poor storyline, the film tricks are awful. No offence.”

Over the weekend, Toyin Abraham was invited to the Trendupp Awards alongside Daniel Regha. The award-winning filmmaker expressed a desire to meet him in order for him to analyse where she can improve her filmmaking skills.

“My darling @DanielRegha hope to see you today face to face at trendupp awards so you can kindly tell me where you need me to improve in filmmaking 🙏🙏I saw your tweet on IJAKUMO and I will be happy to see you so you can tell me where and where to work on. Hope to see other lovely influencers aswell today.”

Toyin Abraham’s tweet did not sit well with many who spoke their minds about the movie not being worth the hype.

One Soyofound wrote, “Is it by force Ahn ahn , it’s not only Daniel that said the movie no sweet . Madam take your L in peace naaa. I loved elevator baby and every other movie you have produced and directed but ijakumo Abi wetin be the name is not it at all. Nigerians make una dey talk truth for this comment section for once , which one is the one someone is saying the movie was amazing , did that movie make sense to you?”