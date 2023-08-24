Video: “Neo will not see Kim Oprah in Jesus name” – Uriel prays for her love interest

Evicted BBNaija All-Star housemate, Uriel Oputa, has prayed fervently for her boyfriend Neo Akpofure.

In a video posted on her Instagram profile, Uriel prayed, covering her love interest Neo with Jesus’ blood.

Recall that in the third week, Uriel was the second housemate to be ejected from the BBNaija home.

A week after she was expelled, Big Brother brought in four new housemates: Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah, and Prince Nelson.

Uriel Oputa fervently begged that Neo Akpofure would not express interest in Kim Oprah, one of the new candidates who is now trending online, in a video that was published on her Facebook.

She said;

“I just dey look Kim Oprah with one eye. See as my eyes dey. Kim Oprah Look at me. Are you looking at me Kim Oprah? Kim Oprah Look

..If…let me say a prayer. Father Lord. Amen. Father Lord every eye of Neo contacting to Kim, I cast it out. Neo will not see Kim Oprah. Kim Oprah will not see Neo. Amen and Amen and Amen.”