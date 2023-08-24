Video: Neo reads handwritten breakup letter to Tolanibaj

Tolanibaj appears as Neo Akpofure reads a handwritten breakup letter to his love interest and another BBNaija All Stars roommate.

It will be recalled that the male housemate expressed his desire to discontinue their relationship, but Tolanibaj refused to abandon what they had.

However, a video appeared in which Neo read aloud a handwritten breakup letter he made to Tolanibaj about the end of their relationship.

The breakup letter read;

“You’re a great person and you’ve been a great friend. A strong push that inspired me to be here and there’s nothing I’d appreciate more than that. But at this point, I feel like my honesty has been pushed too many times than I can handle.

Cause clearly, this isn’t what I bargained for or planned. I promise to be there in any way that I could and I promise to be loyal as I have. But too many times, you’ve not taken my words for it.

And too many instances either party to be disrespected most because of you or me feel the need to do as we please in most situations without thinking of the consequences of our actions, mostly your reactions.

I appreciate all you’ve been through but I think at this point I should get my emotions back in my hand. You’re awesome but this is where I quit.”

Watch the video below …