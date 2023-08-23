Video: Neo always begs me to stay with him – Tolanibaj brags

Tolanibaj, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, claimed that Neo Energy urged her to stay with him, but he sold a different story.

According to Tolanibaj, Neo Energy’s comforter, the male housemate has made her appear foolish, as if she is the one who is truly needy.

On Tuesday night, Neo threatened to “remove” himself from the “situation” if Tolanibaj continued “embarrassing” him by disputing with other female housemates over flirting with him.

Tolani said Neo begged for her love during a conversation with Adekunle, but afterwards modified her tale to claim she was the one making him feel awful.

She said, “When I add 2 plus 2 together and I’m seeing what I’m seeing, he [Neo] will now come and lie that there is nothing between him and other female housemates and that they are just friends.

“Now, I’m looking stupid. So, I feel like it’s a situation of me constantly being embarrassed. I have removed myself for about four times but he apologized but there is a repeating cycle. He begs me to stay with him but then later he flips it and say that I’m the one embarrassing him when I’m the one seeing you guys getting cozy.

“Let him just tell me what the f*ck it is. Simple. Let me know what’s going and let me remove myself. So, I feel embarrassed that I stayed [in a relationship with Neo] longer than I should because from week 1, I don see am [his true nature].”