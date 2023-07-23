Video: Nengi Shares Latest Location, Reveals Why She’s Not in BBNaija All Stars Edition [Video]

Nengi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate , has explained why she decided not to compete in the All Stars Edition.

The businesswoman addressed reports that suggested her participation in the current BBNaija season during a live video interview.

She strongly denied the rumors, claiming that, she will still be part of the show.

Her decision stemmed from the fact that she had a business to manage in Qatar.

Sharing a video of herself relaxing in Qatar, she issued a stern warning to people to desist from falsely accusing her of being part of a show.

Twenty housemates made their way into the Big Brother Najia house Sunday night as the ‘ All Stars ‘edition, kicked off amid fun fare.

The first housemate to be re-introduced to the BBNaija house was Ce-cee. She was followed by Kidwaya, Doyin, Frodd , Uriel , pere , Princess, Soma, Angela , Neo, Alex,.

Others were Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye , Ike , Vanessa , Adekunle , Tolani baj, Cross ,Mercy Eke and White money.

The Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ edition began on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with the unveiling of housemates who would battle for the N120 million grand prize.

The housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain viewers across Africa and beyond under constant surveillance.

All unveiled housemates have promised to ensure that viewers get the best from the show.