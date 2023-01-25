Video: Nedu Wazobia’s ‘hesitation’ raises eyebrows after he was asked if Don Jazzy likes ‘women’ or not [video]
Popular media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has stirred massive reactions after sharing his opinion about Donjazzy during a recent podcast.
During the show, Nedu aired his views about male celebrities and claimed that 90% of them are gay.
He went ahead to note that Kunle Remi, Mr Macaroni and himself are exempted as they all love women.
When asked about Donjazzy, Nedu hesitated for a while before stating that Donjazzy likes women. His hesitation however caused an uproar online as some people claimed he wasn’t sure about Donjazzy.
For sometime now, Donjazzy’s sexuality has been a topic of controversy on social media.
Some reactions culled bvelow:
avediamond
This guy is just getting good traffic for his show😂I see what he’s doing
oluwakemi._o
Na this programme I wan dey watch now o😂
kanyin_bee
Everybody go collect for this podcast 😩
omzynificent
NEDU suddenly became a star. You all think he is going to stop? No😂 he would keep talking and triggering reactions which in turn would turn to engagements for him.
teeh_lyfstyle
This podcast go scatter this entertainment industry 😂😂😂
princejama_
How many days this podcast last?
_kofoworola
Na Nedu get January 😂😂😂