Video: Nedu Wazobia’s ‘hesitation’ raises eyebrows after he was asked if Don Jazzy likes ‘women’ or not [video]

Video: Nedu Wazobia's 'hesitation' raises eyebrows after he was asked if Don Jazzy likes 'women' or not

Popular media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has stirred massive reactions after sharing his opinion about Donjazzy during a recent podcast.

During the show, Nedu aired his views about male celebrities and claimed that 90% of them are gay.

He went ahead to note that Kunle Remi, Mr Macaroni and himself are exempted as they all love women.

When asked about Donjazzy, Nedu hesitated for a while before stating that Donjazzy likes women. His hesitation however caused an uproar online as some people claimed he wasn’t sure about Donjazzy.

For sometime now, Donjazzy’s sexuality has been a topic of controversy on social media.

Some reactions culled below:

avediamond
This guy is just getting good traffic for his show😂I see what he’s doing

oluwakemi._o
Na this programme I wan dey watch now o😂

kanyin_bee
Everybody go collect for this podcast 😩

omzynificent
NEDU suddenly became a star. You all think he is going to stop? No😂 he would keep talking and triggering reactions which in turn would turn to engagements for him.

teeh_lyfstyle
This podcast go scatter this entertainment industry 😂😂😂

princejama_
How many days this podcast last?

_kofoworola
Na Nedu get January 😂😂😂

