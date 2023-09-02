Video: NBA Explains to Nigerians why Portable Performed At Their 2023 Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has explained why Nigerian singer Portable was chosen in their roster for the 2023 Annual General Conference (AGC).

Many internet users chastised the NBA on Thursday night for inviting Portable to perform at their event, which was attended by “learned” people. They said that the decision affected the organization’s reputation and made it appear less respectable.

Some saw the event as a farce and an embarrassment to the legal profession, which is normally associated with conservatism.

During an interview with the Punch Newspaper on Friday, Akorede Lawal, the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, explained that Portable’s presence at the event was connected to the partnership between Billionaire Entrepreneur Obi Cubana and the program as its headline sponsor.

He further explained that the Cubana Group brought Portable because he was one of their product brand ambassadors for Odogwu bitters.

According to him, the headline sponsor, they were responsible for bringing a guest artist to perform at the “Unbarred concert,” a tradition that typically includes lawyers of all ranks to conclude the conference.

Lawal explicitly stated, “We did not expend any funds to secure Portable’s performance for the concert.

The NBA’s Annual General Conference is the largest congregation of legal professionals worldwide, and consequently, we engage with sponsors to financially support all facets of our events.”

Lawal addressed reports indicating that lawyers staged a walkout during Portable’s performance at the event. He revealed that the initial plan was for the concert to be held at the Friendship Centre. However, there was a last-minute change in venue to the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja.

Explaining the venue shift, Lawal stated, “The Friendship Centre traditionally serves as a hub where lawyers gather for relaxation, networking, and various social activities. Originally, the concert was scheduled to occur there.

“However, we later advised the legal professionals to relocate to the ‘Unbarred concert’ at the Velodrome, aiming to avoid simultaneous events at the Friendship Centre, which had already been set up to promote various brands.”