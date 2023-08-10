Video: “Natural born winner”- Comedian, Ayo Makun boasts as he relocates to US

Ayodeji Makun, a well-known Nigerian stand-up comedian known professionally as AY Comedian, has temporarily relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America.

This was after a fire destroyed his mansion and everything in his apartment. The incident had no effect on the comedian-turned-actor, who was on tour with his wife, Mabel Makun, and their two children.

The ‘Merry Men’ producer revealed in a new video that he is presently in Atlanta with his family.

AY reintroduced himself in the video, adding the newly granted honor, MFR. As his family enjoyed a lovely vacation in the United States, he boasted about being a natural winner.

“My name is Dr Richard Ayodeji Makun (MFR), Popularly known as AY, aka natural born WINNER. If you know, you know. Thanks to @mufasatundeednut for this wonderful timeout in Atlanta.”

A few hours ago, AY reacted to his loss with an appreciation to his wife and his colleagues who stood by him during the commotion.

“Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually it will subside and something else will take its place.

As we continue to walk through the journey of life together, we shall replace the lies of the enemies with the truth of God. One thing we know for sure is that God never takes away something from your life without replacing it with something better.

Thanks to everyone of you for thinking of us during this difficult time. It is so wonderful to know that we are on your minds and in your prayers. THE GRACEFUL WALK TO GLORY CONTINUES….”

Many including the celebrities took to social media to pen down encouraging words to the Makuns on their great loss.