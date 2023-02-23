Video: Native doctor accidentally sets himself on fire while trying to show off his power [Video]

A video from the festival showed when he positioned himself in front of the traditional ruler and held a fire torch while his assistants were assisting with dance and incantations behind him.

He wanted to use fire to show that he is invincible but it did not go as he intended as he accidentally set himself ablaze.







A traditional festival at a community turned tragic when a native doctor failed at demonstrating the potency of his spiritual power.

The native doctor put the fire on his body and his clothe caught fire which caused him to immediately jerked up in fear and he ran off while trying to put off the flames on his body.

That was how the festival came to an abrupt end because the focus shifted to the runawa herbalist that found himself in a life threatening position.

In reaction, realfrancisca.michael; Make them double em money abeg 😢😂

lyonn_ade; Flash visited Nigeria 😂😂😂😂

huncho_ika_; That baba nor think ham twice 😂😂

walkerart17; Why the man dey run 😂😂😂

ghostingfordayz; Life sha… see people wey e Dey entertain sef japa from am😂😂😂😂