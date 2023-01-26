Video: “Nancy showing unnecessary body is confusing” – Popular actor slams Nancy Isime, Peter Okoye
Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has berated his colleague, Nancy Isime, over her role in the trending movie, Shanty town.
In a post shared via his official account, Uche Maduagwu claimed that her ‘unclad’ role in the movie was unnecessary.
He went ahead to question Peter Okoye’s role in the movie, as he wondered when singers began playing roles in Nollywood industry.
In his words:
“So after all the Hype on Shanty Town, I finally sat down to #watch and I was so confused, it was a glorified ASABA movie, the story line was so uninteresting and a little bit more like our regular ASABA movie, only difference was it super high quality cinematography and advanced better production.
When exactly did Peter of PSQUARE turn Actor? Nancy showing unnecessary body is more confusing, Walahi some #Yoruba movies have better story line than this, Na all Hype, and this is why E go TEY before Nollywood go smell OSCAR #Awards because we not ready to be extraordinary in our story telling, imagine in 2023, we are bringing out this? #shantytown #movies #nollywood #lagos #abuja #ghana #share #instagram #repost #smile #lekki #video UK”.