Video: Naira Scarcity: “I Bought N40K With N70K – Paul Okoye cries out

  • Since the Naira redesign policy, Nigerians have faced a scarcity of new Naira notes.
  • Paul Okoye said in an Instagram post that he bought forty thousand Naira for seventy thousand Naira at the embassy because he needed cash.
Paul Okoye of Psquare, a Nigerian singer, has lamented the scarcity of Naira notes and how it has affected him today.

He described the current situation as ‘Nigeria breaking new records’.

He wrote:

Omo!! I buy money today!! Just because I have to pay for a certain fee in an embassy, and it has to be paid in cash. Joke apart I bought 40k with 70k Aahhh Naija breaking new records

They Are Now the Spokesperson of the Poor Because It Affects Them – Singer Paul Okoye Blasts Senate

Rudeboy has tackled the Nigerian Senate for calling for the extension of the deadline of the swapping of the redesigned Naira notes.

Worried by the scarcity of the newly redesigned notes to common Nigerians, the Senate recently called for the extension of the deadline for the swapping of the Naira notes to June 2023.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, Paul stated that the lawmakers are now speaking up because this particular policy affects them and the election. He went on to ask where the lawmakers were when palliatives were hidden during the pandemic. He added that God is “helping Nigerians avoid vote buying.”

