Video: Naira Scarcity: ‘Destroying ATM Machines Is Not the Answer’- Yul Edochie to Nigerians

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has called on Nigerians to take it easy that destroying ATM Machines Is Not the Answer or ways to solve the naira scarcity

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul advised that the youths should stop destroying banks, especially Automated Teller Machines (ATM) because it will only cause more hardship to the masses

In the wake of the scarcity of Naira notes that have been creating unnecessary hardship and causing youths to stage protests and damage bank properties in the country, actor, Yul Edochie has advised Nigeria on what to do.

He wrote: “No matter how angry you are about the Naira situation, destroying ATM machines is not the answer. The fewer machines we have the more difficult it is to get money. N we go still suffer am. Let’s be guided. This time shall pass”.

Yul Edochie express joy over father’s validation

Nollywood actor and movie director Yul Edochie has expressed his excitement over his father’s validations after many years of directing.

Yul Edochie recounted how he started his acting career immediately after he graduated from the University Of Port Harcourt.

The actor disclosed in his write-up that his father, Pete Edochie, influenced him to adopt acting even when he started as a director. According to him, his father told him to go into acting in order to polish his directing skills.

Years down the line, Yul Edochie has disclosed that he has finally received accolades and validation from his father, veteran Pete Edochie.

He wrote: “The high point of my career. Getting an endorsement from the man who gave birth to me. The Legend and biggest name in Nollywood Chief Pete Edochie.

“In 2005, fresh out of the Theatre Arts Department, University of Port Harcourt. I directed my first movie which starred Chief Pete Edochie.

“After the money, my father said I tried though but it would be best if I go fully into acting. Learn more as an actor before coming back to directing. I agreed.

“As a man who loves challenges, I took it upon myself to make a mark in Nollywood as an actor. So I went into acting fully and established myself as one of the greatest actors in Africa.

“In 2023, I directed my father again in the movie THE GODFATHER and I blew him away with my artistic prowess and leadership skills. He finally gave me my accolades. I earned it”.